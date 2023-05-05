UN appeals for $96 mn to assist thousands fleeing Sudan

Auweraert said people are arriving at border areas that are extremely difficult to access, often in areas where the few existing roads are likely to flood when the rains start in the coming days.



"If we do not act now, there is a high risk that vulnerable families will be stranded in inhospitable border areas for the duration of the rainy season, which will increase their suffering and the costs of providing assistance," he said.



Auweraert commended the government of South Sudan for continuing to keep their borders open to those fleeing Sudan, and also for the strong and collaborative working relationship with UN system members and partners to provide the necessary assistance and protection, and help people return to their countries of origin.



"We urge that sustainable solutions are found for these people and all those in South Sudan who deserve solutions pathways," Auweraert said.