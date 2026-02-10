UN chief voices concern over attacks on journalists ahead of Bangladesh polls

Calling the reports “extremely worrying,” Dujarric urged all political actors and their supporters to reject violence and uphold fundamental freedoms, including the rights to free expression, peaceful assembly and association.

In an earlier briefing, the UN spokesperson had clarified that the organisation would not deploy election observers without a mandate from the Security Council or the General Assembly. However, he noted that the UN’s Bangladesh office has been working closely with the government to provide technical assistance, aimed at ensuring broad participation and a smooth electoral process.

According to The Daily Star, The Bangladesh Times’ Mobile Journalism editor-in-chief Sabbir Ahmed said Army personnel entered the publication’s office and took away 21 employees, including journalists and support staff, who were later released.

An Army officer identified by the newspaper as Major Fahad described the incident as a “small issue”, saying the journalists had been taken to a camp “for a discussion” and that there was “nothing serious” about the matter.

Ahmed, however, said he had earlier received a WhatsApp call from someone identifying himself as an Army member, objecting to a video published by the outlet. The video showed an individual criticising the Army during a protest organised by Inqilab Moncho in Dhaka.

“We are witnessing the most critical time for independent journalism under this interim government,” Ahmed wrote on Facebook. “Yet, a media office being targeted in this manner is unexpected.”

Meanwhile, Centrist TV Outlet shared footage purportedly showing police assaulting journalists who were covering the Inqilab Moncho protest, which was dispersed using batons and tear gas. Media reports said more than 50 people were injured in the police action.

As election day draws closer, these incidents have heightened concerns over press freedom and the broader climate in which Bangladesh’s democratic process is unfolding.

