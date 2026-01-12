UN chief calls for restraint as unrest grips Iran amid economic turmoil

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has urged Iranian authorities to exercise the utmost restraint and ensure access to information, as protests sweep across the country in the wake of the rial’s sharp decline and persistent economic hardship.

“The secretary-general urges the Iranian authorities to exercise maximum restraint and to refrain from unnecessary or disproportionate use of force,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. He further called on the authorities to take steps that restore communications and allow the free flow of information, according to Xinhua news agency.

The demonstrations, which erupted in multiple cities since late December, have drawn global attention. While Iranian officials have acknowledged the grievances behind the protests and promised to address economic concerns, they have also issued stern warnings against violence and vandalism.