UN chief calls for restraint as unrest grips Iran amid economic turmoil
UN spokesperson says Antonio Guterres urges Iranian authorities to show restraint and avoid excessive force
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has urged Iranian authorities to exercise the utmost restraint and ensure access to information, as protests sweep across the country in the wake of the rial’s sharp decline and persistent economic hardship.
“The secretary-general urges the Iranian authorities to exercise maximum restraint and to refrain from unnecessary or disproportionate use of force,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. He further called on the authorities to take steps that restore communications and allow the free flow of information, according to Xinhua news agency.
The demonstrations, which erupted in multiple cities since late December, have drawn global attention. While Iranian officials have acknowledged the grievances behind the protests and promised to address economic concerns, they have also issued stern warnings against violence and vandalism.
In a televised address on Friday, Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei appealed for national unity, accusing some protesters of acting to please the United States. Meanwhile, deadly clashes between police and protesters — described by the government as “rioters” — have been reported, though official casualty figures remain undisclosed.
Amid the unrest, the Iranian military vowed to defend the nation’s strategic interests, safeguard infrastructure, and protect public property. In a statement broadcast by state media IRIB, the armed forces accused Israel and “hostile terrorist organisations” of conspiring to destabilise the country and incite rebellion under the guise of supporting the Iranian people.
The military’s message was unequivocal: Iran is “in the middle of a war”, and under the command of supreme leader Khamenei, all branches of the armed forces will vigilantly monitor threats and defend national sovereignty. The statement called upon citizens to remain united and vigilant, describing the situation as a test of the nation’s resolve against external plots.
As the streets of Tehran, Mashhad, and other cities remain tense, the international community watches closely, with calls for dialogue and restraint echoing across global capitals.
