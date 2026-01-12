Trump signals strong response as Iran protests enter a third week
US president says military and other options are being reviewed as protests spread in Iran; Tehran warns of retaliation
US President Donald Trump has said Washington is considering “very strong options”, including possible military intervention, in response to the escalating protests in Iran, even as he claimed Tehran’s leadership had reached out to seek negotiations.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One late on Sunday, Trump said the situation in Iran was under close review by both civilian and military leadership. “We’re looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options. We’ll make a determination,” he said.
Al Jazeera reported that Trump added that Iranian leaders had contacted Washington in an apparent bid to open talks following his warnings of military action. “They’ve called. They want to negotiate, and a meeting is being set up,” he said, but cautioned that action could come sooner. “We may have to act before a meeting.”
The remarks came as senior Iranian officials issued stark warnings against any foreign intervention. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said any attack on Iran would trigger retaliation against Israel as well as US military bases and naval assets in the region, which he described as “legitimate targets”.
The protests in Iran began on December 28, when traders at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar shut their shops in protest against the sharp fall in the value of the Iranian rial. What started as an economic grievance quickly spread across the country, evolving into broader demonstrations against Iran’s clerical leadership, which has been in power since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Iranian state media has reported that at least 109 members of the security forces have been killed during the unrest. Authorities have not released an official figure for civilian casualties. However, opposition activists based outside Iran claim the death toll is significantly higher and includes hundreds of protesters.
The unrest has been accompanied by a near-total nationwide internet blackout, now lasting more than 72 hours, according to digital monitoring groups, further limiting the flow of information from inside the country.
A US official said Trump was scheduled to meet senior advisers on Tuesday to discuss options on Iran. Media reports have suggested that these include potential military strikes, cyber operations, tighter sanctions and support for anti-government groups through online channels.
Trump also said he planned to speak with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk about restoring internet access in Iran, potentially through SpaceX’s satellite-based Starlink service, which has previously been used to bypass state-imposed restrictions. “He’s very good at that kind of thing. He’s got a very good company,” Trump said.
The developments come amid an assertive phase in US foreign policy under Trump. In recent weeks, Washington has overseen the removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, temporarily taking charge of Venezuela’s administration during a transition. Trump has also revived his push to acquire Greenland, saying the US was seeking to “make a deal” for the Danish territory rather than a short-term arrangement.
On Venezuela, Trump confirmed he would meet opposition leader María Corina Machado on Tuesday or Wednesday, signalling continued US engagement in reshaping political outcomes in the region.
As protests continue to grip Iran, Trump’s comments have heightened concerns of a potential escalation, with diplomatic openings appearing uncertain and warnings from Tehran underscoring the risk of a wider regional confrontation.
