Trump signals strong response as Iran protests enter a third week

US President Donald Trump has said Washington is considering “very strong options”, including possible military intervention, in response to the escalating protests in Iran, even as he claimed Tehran’s leadership had reached out to seek negotiations.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One late on Sunday, Trump said the situation in Iran was under close review by both civilian and military leadership. “We’re looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options. We’ll make a determination,” he said.

Al Jazeera reported that Trump added that Iranian leaders had contacted Washington in an apparent bid to open talks following his warnings of military action. “They’ve called. They want to negotiate, and a meeting is being set up,” he said, but cautioned that action could come sooner. “We may have to act before a meeting.”

The remarks came as senior Iranian officials issued stark warnings against any foreign intervention. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said any attack on Iran would trigger retaliation against Israel as well as US military bases and naval assets in the region, which he described as “legitimate targets”.

The protests in Iran began on December 28, when traders at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar shut their shops in protest against the sharp fall in the value of the Iranian rial. What started as an economic grievance quickly spread across the country, evolving into broader demonstrations against Iran’s clerical leadership, which has been in power since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranian state media has reported that at least 109 members of the security forces have been killed during the unrest. Authorities have not released an official figure for civilian casualties. However, opposition activists based outside Iran claim the death toll is significantly higher and includes hundreds of protesters.