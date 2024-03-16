UN chief calls out social media for spread of Islamophobia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called out social media for the spread of Islamophobia and other forms of bigotry.

"Around the world, we see a rising tide of anti-Muslim hate and bigotry. We must call this what it is: hate -- plain and simple," Guterres was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

Purveyors of hate speech are misusing the most powerful megaphone in history -- social media -- to amplify and spread their despicable ideologies. Online platforms have become breeding grounds for extremist ideologies and harassment, he told a high-level event to mark the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on Friday, 15 March.

This not only deepens divisions. It fuels real-life violence, he warned.

Sadly, this alarming trend is part of a wider pattern of supremacist ideologies and attacks against Jews, minority Christian communities and many others. Hatred of one group fuels hatred of another. Hate normalizes hate. Hate destroys the fabric of our societies. And hate undermines the equality, understanding and respect for human rights, upon which a peaceful future and a peaceful world depend, said Guterres.