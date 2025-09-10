UN chief urges member states to rebalance military spending, development needs

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged member states to rebalance military spending and development priorities.

"The evidence is clear. Excessive military spending does not guarantee peace. It often undermines it by fueling arms races, deepening mistrust, and diverting resources from the very foundations of stability," the UN chief said, on Tuesday, at the launch of a new report, The Security We Need: Rebalancing Military Spending for a Sustainable and Peaceful Future.

"A more secure world begins by investing at least as much in fighting poverty as we do in fighting wars," Guterres said.

Global military spending surged to a record high of $2.7 trillion in 2024, nearly 13 times the amount of official development assistance from the world's wealthiest nations and 750 times the UN regular budget in 2024, he said.