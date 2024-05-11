Situation in Rafah on a knife's edge: Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned the Israeli military against expanding its assault on the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

"The situation in Rafah is on a knife's edge, as airstrikes continue throughout southern Gaza," said Guterres at a press conference in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on Friday, 10 May.

"A massive ground attack in Rafah would lead to an epic humanitarian disaster and pull the plug on our efforts to support people as famine looms," Guterres said.

More than one million Palestinians are seeking refuge in Rafah, half of them are children, Guterres pointed out.

Humanitarian volunteers in the border town reported devastating conditions. Hospitals would have to suspend their services within 24 hours if urgently needed new fuel was not delivered.