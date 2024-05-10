Over 1,10,000 people flee Rafah as conflict escalates: UNRWA

Some 1,10,000 people have left Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip since the Israeli army started advancing on the city, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on Friday, 10 May.

"UNRWA estimates around 1,10,000 people have now fled Rafah looking for safety," the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said in a post on the X platform.

"But nowhere is safe in the Gaza Strip & living conditions are atrocious," the post continued. "The only hope is an immediate ceasefire."

According to the Palestinian border authority, the Rafah border crossing to Egypt remains closed to humanitarian aid deliveries.