Gaza truce talks hit roadblock, delegations depart Cairo: reports

The delegations of Hamas, Israel, Qatar and the US left Egypt after talks for reaching a truce in the Gaza Strip hit an impasse, the media reported.

"The delegations participating in the Cairo talks left for consultations, while some points of disagreement remained unresolved," Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News report quoted an unnamed senior official as saying on Thursday, 9 May.

The delegations arrived in Cairo on Tuesday, 7 May to achieve a comprehensive truce in the conflict-stricken Gaza. Yet, no agreement has been reached despite some progress in the negotiations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the major disputes between the conflicting parties are the number and lists of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners to be released under a swap deal, as well as issues regarding Israel's partial withdrawal from Gaza to allow free movement of Palestinians in the enclave.

The talks stalled when the Israeli military launched an operation in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah crowded with more than one million internally displaced Palestinians and took control of the Palestinian side of the key Rafah crossing.