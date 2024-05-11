US suggests Israel may have violated international law

The administration of US President Joe Biden has said in a report that it is "reasonable to assess" that US weapons supplied to Israel may have been used in violation of international humanitarian law (IHL).

The Biden administration said on Friday, 10 May in an overdue report drafted by the State Department and delivered to Congress that the US has not been shared with "complete information" by Israel "to verify whether US defence articles" covered by the report, which assessed the use of US-supplied weapons by Israel during the period from October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel to late-April, "were specifically used in actions that have been alleged as violations of IHL or (international human rights law) in Gaza" as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

"However, certain Israeli-operated systems are entirely US-origin," the report said, "and are likely to have been involved in incidents that raise concerns about Israel's IHL compliance."

The report, known as National Security Memorandum 20 (NSM-20) which Biden ordered in February, went on to say that "it is difficult to assess or reach conclusive findings on individual incidents. Nevertheless, given Israel's significant reliance on US-made defence articles, it is reasonable to assess that defence articles covered under NSM-20 have been used by Israeli security forces since October 7 in instances inconsistent with its IHL obligations or with established best practices for mitigating civilian harm".