UN climate fund provisionally earmarks $20 million for flood-hit Nepal

UN climate fund provisionally earmarks US$20 million for Nepal’s flood recovery

Nepal must submit a funding application for consideration at the board’s December meeting

Climate finance advocates welcome the decision but question the scale of support against multibillion-dollar losses

The UN’s Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) has provisionally set aside US$20 million for Nepal following devastating floods in August, offering limited financial support as the country faces a multibillion-dollar recovery bill.

The decision was taken at an extraordinary meeting of the fund’s board on Thursday. Nepal will still have to submit a funding application, which the board is expected to consider at its next meeting in December.

Nepal’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forests and Environment described the decision as approval of assistance worth approximately NPR 3 billion for relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction in affected communities.

The 26 August disaster struck the Bhotekoshi–Trishuli region, triggering floods and landslides that caused extensive destruction. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, more than 1,400 people were killed and over 5,000 remained unaccounted for. Preliminary estimates indicated that around 60,000 people across 15,000 households were directly affected.

Assessments cited in the reports put economic losses and damage at between US$2.56 billion and US$2.69 billion, with recovery and reconstruction requirements estimated at US$4.71 billion. The proposed funding would therefore meet less than 1 per cent of the estimated losses.