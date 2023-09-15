UN launches flash appeal for victims of Libya flooding

UN humanitarians and partners have issued a flash appeal worth $71.4 million to meet the urgent needs of Libyans suffering from devastating floods.

The funds are for 250,000 people targeted out of the 884,000 people estimated to be in need over the next three months, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Thursday.

The flash appeal may be updated once additional information becomes available, Xinhua news agency reported.

The hardest-hit areas include Derna, Albayda, Soussa, Al-Marj, Shahat, Taknis, Battah, Tolmeita, Bersis, Tokra, and Al-Abyar, OCHA added. Displaced victims shelter in schools and hotels.