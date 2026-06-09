UN rapporteur condemns detention of Afghan women over dress code

The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, has strongly condemned the detention of Afghan women and girls by Taliban morality police in Herat, calling the arrests "illegal and unacceptable" and demanding their immediate release.

Bennett's remarks came after local sources reported that at least 21 women and girls were detained in Herat for allegedly violating the Taliban's dress code regulations.

"I am deeply alarmed that for a third consecutive day, scores of women in Herat continue to be arbitrarily arrested and detained for violating the Taliban's dress code. It is illegal and unacceptable. The arrests must stop, and the women must be released immediately," Bennett said in a post on X.

According to local reports, the arrests took place in several parts of Herat, including the Southern Road area, Almas Market and the Qasr locality. Among those detained was reportedly a nurse employed at Herat Regional Hospital.