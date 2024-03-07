UN says 2023 deadliest year for migrants in a decade

The United Nations said last year was deadliest for migrants since 2014, with least 8,565 people died on migration routes worldwide.

"The 2023 death toll represents a tragic increase of 20 percent compared to 2022, highlighting the urgent need for action to prevent further loss of life," the International Organization for Migration (IOM), said in a report released on Wednesday,

The organization's Missing Migrants project documents worldwide deaths and disappearances of migrants.