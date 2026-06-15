UN secretary-general condemns Israel's strikes on Beirut

Amid growing hopes of a breakthrough in US-Iran diplomacy, United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Sunday strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes on Beirut, warning that the attacks risk undermining fragile efforts to bring peace to a region battered by months of conflict.

The strikes targeted Beirut despite an existing ceasefire and came at a critical juncture when Washington and Tehran are reportedly on the verge of finalising an agreement aimed at ending hostilities across the region.

"The strikes took place despite the ceasefire and at a time when the United States and Iran are expected to reach an agreement that will pave the way to a peaceful resolution of this conflict," Guterres said in a statement.

Describing the broader fallout of the war, the UN chief warned that the conflict was exacting a heavy toll far beyond the battlefield.

"This conflict is having a devastating impact on the world's economy," he said, urging all sides to step back from further escalation.