UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened a high-level meeting Thursday, chaired by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to address global food security concerns, as the United States assumes the UNSC presidency for the month of August.

During a Tuesday briefing, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, "Where there is conflict, there is hunger," emphasizing the impact of the war in Ukraine on global food security.

Thomas-Greenfield also said Blinken will present the council with a draft communique on the subject. Over 75 countries have signed the communique so far, committing to "take action to end the use of food as a weapon of war and to cease the starvation of civilians as a tactic of warfare."