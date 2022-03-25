UN warns of worsening food crisis in Sudan amid economic deterioration

The depreciation of the Sudanese pound as well as the rising food and transportation prices are making it more difficult for Sudanese families to put food on the table, and a lack of access to hard currencies is expected to cause the currency to depreciate further.



Domestic cereal production for the 2021/22 crop season in Sudan is estimated to be 5.1 million metric tons, which will only meet the demands of less than two-thirds of the population, according to the Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission report issued by the FAO and WFP.



"Rising food prices and scarcity of essential agricultural inputs such as fertilisers and seeds mean that farmers have no other option than to abandon food production if they do not receive immediate support," said FAO Representative in Sudan Babagana Ahmadu.



This will likely have "grave consequences" not only for their food security but also on food availability in Sudan, and may ultimately lead to more conflict and displacement, Ahmadu added.



Sudan is reliant on wheat imports from the Black Sea region. The current Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted the flow of grains into Sudan, raising food prices, according to the press release.