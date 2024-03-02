UN team delivers aid to besieged Al-Shifa Hospital

The team also met with people who were among those injured on Thursday, 29 February, while seeking life-saving aid west of Gaza City, Xinhua news agency reported.

The hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, has reportedly admitted more than 700 people injured in that incident, about 200 of whom were still hospitalised on Friday, OCHA added.

By the time of the team's visit on Friday morning, the hospital had also received the bodies of more than 70 people who had been killed in the incident. According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the overall death toll from Thursday's incident has reached 112, said OCHA.