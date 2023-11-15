Israel-Palestine conflict: IDF announces Al-Shifa hospital operation

Israeli military announces 'targeted operation' at major hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) military said early on Wednesday that its forces "are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital, based on intelligence information and an operational necessity."

This follows several days of fighting at or near the hospital site, and conflicting claims about whether or not the facility is used by Hamas fighters.

The US on Tuesday had issued similar comments to Israel's, saying it had evidence of a Hamas "command and control node" at the Al-Shifa hospital site, where it believed weapons were also likely being stored.

Hospital officials and Hamas dispute these allegations and have complained of dire conditions at the hospital.

"The IDF forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers, who have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians being used by Hamas as human shields," the IDF wrote on social media.

The IDF said it had repeatedly warned privately and publicly that Hamas' alleged military use of the facility "jeapordizes its protected status under international law."

"Yesterday, the IDF conveyed to the relevant authorities in Gaza once again that all military activities within the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Unfortunately, they did not," Israel's military said.