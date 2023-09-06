UN warns of 'climate breakdown' after northern hemisphere's hottest summer

This year has seen the hottest northern hemisphere summer ever measured, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

"Our planet has just endured a season of simmering — the hottest summer on record. Climate breakdown has begun," UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday, 6 September.

Scientists have said the burning of coal, oil and natural gas for human activity is driving ever-higher temperatures around the globe as greenhouse gases accumulate in the atmosphere and hold in heat. This year, El Niño, a temporary warming of parts of the Pacific Ocean that occurs naturally, has also played a role in raising global temperatures.

Last month was the hottest August ever recorded with modern equipment, according to WMO and the European climate service Copernicus. However, it was also the second-hottest month measured, exceeded only by July 2023, and the third month in a row to set a monthly heat record, Copernicus said.

August was about 1.5°C (2.7°F) warmer than pre-industrial averages, scientists said. That temperature rise is the threshold that the 2015 Paris climate accord agreed to target as a maximum aspirational average for the world. However, reaching 1.5°C for a brief period does not yet mean a failure to stick to that target.