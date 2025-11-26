UNAIDS warns of major setbacks in global HIV response, calls for renewed solidarity

The global fight against HIV/AIDS has suffered its most significant setback in decades, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) warned on Tuesday, urging renewed global solidarity, investment and innovation to keep the goal of ending the epidemic within reach.

The warning comes in UNAIDS’ latest report, Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response, which highlights the impact of reduced international funding and a lack of coordinated global action on HIV prevention efforts.

According to the report, abrupt cuts to international HIV aid in 2025 could worsen existing funding gaps, with external health assistance projected to fall by 30–40 per cent compared with 2023, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Such reductions are expected to cause immediate and increasingly severe disruptions to health services in low- and middle-income countries.