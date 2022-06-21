Unicef provides emergency relief as 1.6mn kids stranded by floods in B'desh

Over 36,000 children have taken refuge in overcrowded shelters together with their families. Schools have been closed, and exams cancelled, further hampering the education of children who already suffered an 18-months of pandemic school closure.



At least eight children have tragically lost their lives.



"Our heart goes out for the children whose lives have been lost. Children are the most vulnerable in this desperate situation. Unicef is working around the clock with authorities and our partners to meet the immediate needs of children," Yett said.



The UN agency is urgently seeking $2.5 million in funding for the emergency response as it provides life-saving supplies and services to children and families.