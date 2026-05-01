UN chief welcomes Myanmar shifting Aung San Suu Kyi to home detention

The United Nations has cautiously welcomed Myanmar’s decision to move Aung San Suu Kyi from prison to house arrest, describing it as a “meaningful step” toward creating conditions for a credible political process in the conflict-hit nation.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, through his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, said the commutation to a “so-called house arrest and a designated residence” was a positive development, though he stressed that much more needs to be done. “It is a meaningful step towards conditions conducive to a credible political process,” Dujarric said.

Suu Kyi, the former state counsellor and de facto leader of Myanmar’s democratically elected government, has been in detention since the military coup in 2021 that abruptly ended civilian rule. The military-controlled government announced that her remaining prison sentence will now be served under house arrest after a series of sentence reductions.

Originally sentenced to 33 years by the junta, her term was reduced to 22 years and six months through successive commutations, with an additional one-sixth cut granted last month. She had been held at Nay Pyi Taw Prison prior to the latest move.