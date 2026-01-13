UNSC voices concern over Russia’s deployment of hypersonic nuclear-capable missile

As the war in Ukraine edges toward its fourth grim year, alarm bells rang loudly at the United Nations this week, with senior UN officials and security council members voicing grave concern over what they described as a dangerous new escalation by Russia — the deployment of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile near NATO’s eastern flank.

Briefing the security council on Monday, UN under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said Russia’s use of the Oreshnik missile system had sharply intensified fears of further escalation. “The Oreshnik system is believed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons,” she told the council, warning that its deployment had significantly heightened international anxiety.

DiCarlo noted that this marked only the second time since 2004 that the “potentially devastating weapon” had been fired at Ukraine. The intermediate-range ballistic missile, capable of travelling at roughly 2,300 kilometres per hour — nearly ten times the speed of sound — struck targets in the western city of Lviv on Friday, perilously close to the border with NATO member Poland.

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, struck a defiant note, boasting before the Council that “there is no air defence protection so far” against the Oreshnik — remarks that drew unease from several delegations.

Many at the UN saw the missile’s use as a deliberate escalation by President Vladimir Putin, coming at a moment when the United States and European nations have stepped up diplomatic efforts to explore a negotiated end to the conflict.

“This constitutes another dangerous and inexplicable escalation of this war,” said US deputy permanent representative Tammy Bruce. “It comes even as the United States is urgently working with Kyiv, other partners, and Moscow to end the war through a negotiated settlement.”