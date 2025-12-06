US administration partially remove tariffs on four Latin American countries

In a significant diplomatic and economic overture, the United States administration on Thursday unveiled that it has reached the frameworks of bilateral trade agreements with Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Ecuador, signaling a fresh chapter of commerce and cooperation across the Americas.

Under these agreements, Washington will lift reciprocal tariffs on select goods that cannot be naturally produced, grown, or mined within the United States, while the four partner nations have pledged to open their markets and collaborate on multiple fronts. Notably, the US will also remove tariffs on textiles and apparel from Guatemala and El Salvador, providing a welcome relief to industries and consumers alike.

Argentina, in turn, has agreed to grant preferential market access for a wide array of American exports — spanning medicines, chemicals, machinery, information technology products, medical devices, motor vehicles, and an extensive selection of agricultural produce.

Yet, the United States will retain a 10 per cent tariff on most goods from Argentina, Guatemala, and El Salvador, and a 15 per cent tariff on the majority of Ecuadorian goods, according to senior officials briefing the press. The White House anticipates finalising the agreements in the coming weeks, setting the stage for a new era of trans-American trade.