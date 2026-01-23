US completes withdrawal from WHO but ties remain unresolved

The United States has formally completed its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO), one year after President Donald Trump announced an end to the country’s 78-year membership, US federal officials have confirmed.

Despite the legal completion of the exit, the break is far from clean. The US still owes more than $130m to the global health body, according to the WHO, and senior officials acknowledge that key practical issues, including access to international disease surveillance data, remain unresolved.

Public health experts have warned that the decision will weaken both the global response to emerging health threats and America’s own ability to detect and counter future pandemics.

Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown University, said the move would have long-lasting consequences for outbreak preparedness and biomedical research.

“In my opinion, it’s the most ruinous presidential decision in my lifetime,” he said.

The WHO is the United Nations’ specialised health agency, tasked with coordinating international responses to outbreaks such as mpox, Ebola and polio. It also supports vaccination campaigns, provides technical assistance to lower-income countries and sets global health guidelines covering everything from mental health to cancer care. Nearly every country in the world is a member.

The US played a central role in the organisation’s creation in 1948 and has historically been one of its largest contributors, both financially and in terms of expertise. On average, Washington paid around $111m a year in mandatory membership fees and a further $570m annually in voluntary contributions, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Trump ordered the withdrawal through an executive action shortly after returning to office, citing the WHO’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, its failure to enact reforms and what he described as undue political influence from member states.

The administration has also criticised the organisation’s leadership structure, noting that none of its nine directors-general have been American, despite the scale of US funding and the involvement of personnel from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.