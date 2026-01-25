US envoys urge Netanyahu to move into Gaza ceasefire’s second phase

Meanwhile, anguish continues to ripple through Israeli society. The family of Ran Gvili, whose remains are still believed to be in Gaza, urged intensified pressure on Hamas. “President Trump himself said this week in Davos that Hamas knows exactly where our son is,” the family said in a statement. “Their refusal to return him is a blatant violation of the agreement they signed.” Hamas, for its part, said it has shared all available information with ceasefire mediators and accused Israel of blocking search efforts in areas under its control.

The ceasefire, which came into force on 10 October 2025, has also become a focal point of intense regional diplomacy. Egypt’s foreign minister Bader Abdelatty pressed for the immediate reopening of Rafah during a phone call with Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for Gaza under Trump’s newly formed Board of Peace. The two discussed deploying an international monitoring force, opening the crossing in both directions, and withdrawing Israeli troops from the strip.

Implementing the second phase of the ceasefire, Abdelatty said, is the crucial gateway to launching Gaza’s reconstruction. No timeline was announced for allowing travellers through Rafah or evacuating the sick and wounded.

Israel is expected to take up the issue at its Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Hamas, meanwhile, said its delegation met Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin in Istanbul to discuss advancing the ceasefire’s second phase and ensuring the terms of the first phase are fully honoured.

Yet even as diplomats speak of transitions and rebuilding, violence continues to cast a long shadow. On Saturday, an Israeli strike killed two Palestinian teenage cousins — aged 13 and 15 — who were searching for firewood in Gaza, according to hospital officials. The boys were killed near an area Israel has designated as safe for civilians, close to the so-called Yellow Line separating Israeli-controlled zones from the rest of the territory.

Israel’s military said it targeted militants who crossed the line and planted explosives, denying that the victims were children.

Since the ceasefire began, more than 480 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. While Israel disputes the figures, the ministry’s casualty records are widely regarded by UN agencies and independent experts as broadly reliable.

As diplomacy pushes forward and grief deepens on both sides, the promise of peace remains tethered to a ceasefire still struggling to hold.

