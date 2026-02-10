US grants tariff relief to Bangladeshi garments in landmark trade deal

Bangladesh has woven a finely balanced trade accord with the United States, clinching long-sought tariff relief and targeted market access for its vital garments sector under a new agreement announced on Monday, the BBC reported.

The deal delivers a modest yet meaningful reduction in US tariffs on Bangladeshi exports — from 20 per cent to 19 per cent — along with exemptions for select clothing and textile products made using American cotton and man-made fibres. In exchange, Dhaka has agreed to open its markets more widely to US goods, signalling a renewed phase of economic engagement between the two countries, the BBC reported.

The agreement follows months of painstaking negotiations set in motion after US President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on global trading partners last April. For Bangladesh, whose economic fortunes are closely stitched to apparel manufacturing, the talks were a high-stakes effort to protect the backbone of its export economy.

In a joint statement, the White House said the pact would strengthen bilateral economic ties and provide “unprecedented access” to each other’s markets. Washington will not only lower its overall tariff rate on Bangladeshi goods but also allow select garments and textiles to enter the US duty-free, provided they are produced using raw materials sourced from the United States. The volume of such tariff-free exports will be calibrated to the scale of American textile shipments to Bangladesh.