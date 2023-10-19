US halted communications with Pak after Imran Khan cipher fiasco

United States officials halted communications with Pakistani counterparts following former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's cipher fiasco, a senior diplomat has revealed, as per media reports.

On 27 March 2022, Imran Khan brandished a piece of paper during a public rally and portrayed it as a copy of a cipher in his speech, alleging that the US wanted him out of power.

The revelation about the US officials' communications halt was made by Faisal Tirmzi, who was additional secretary in the ministry of foreign affairs, dealing with US-related matters, Geo News has reported.

He revealed the details to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as the body conducted interviews of relevant officials at the ministry and the prime minister’s office to probe the cipher case.

"The US had halted communications with us. The US asked Pakistan in writing to share the purported cipher being shown by the then PM," Tirmizi, now serving as Pakistan's ambassador to the UAE, said.

US officials told their Pakistani counterparts that they would not hold candid discussions with them if secret conversations were made part of the public discourse, Geo News reported.

The foreign office then issued an advisory to then PM Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, telling them about the repercussions of using diplomatic cables for political gains, Tirmizi said.