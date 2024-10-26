US hires chartered flight to send back Indians staying in country illegally

The United States hired a chartered flight to send back Indian nationals who stayed in the US illegally, the Department of Homeland Security said on Friday, 25 October, noting that this has been done in cooperation with the Indian government.

“Indian nationals without a legal basis to remain in the United States are subject to swift removal, and intending migrants should not fall for the lies of smugglers who proclaim otherwise,” said a senior official performing the duties of deputy secretary of homeland security Kristie A. Canegallo.

The charter flight was sent to India on 22 October.

The statement said DHS continues to enforce US immigration laws and deliver tough consequences for those who enter unlawfully by swiftly returning those without a legal basis to remain in the United States while encouraging the use of lawful pathways.