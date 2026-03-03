US missions suspend operations as deadly protests surge in Pakistan
US consulate general in Peshawar also halts operations amid mounting protests near its premises
In the shadow of surging unrest sweeping across Pakistan, diplomatic corridors have fallen silent. Following the reported assassination of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US–Israeli strike, protests have erupted nationwide, casting a pall of uncertainty over the region and prompting the United States to shutter its diplomatic missions.
The US Embassy in Islamabad, along with its consulates in Lahore and Karachi, announced a temporary suspension of operations, cancelling all visa appointments through Friday, 6 March. In a message posted on X, the embassy cited the deteriorating security environment, as authorities struggle to contain a wave of violence that has already claimed at least 23 lives across the country.
Adding to the diplomatic lockdown, the US consulate general in Peshawar also halted operations amid mounting protests near its premises, according to a report by The Express Tribune. Earlier cancellations affected all visa and American Citizen Services appointments scheduled for 2 March at the Islamabad embassy and the Karachi and Lahore consulates, after demonstrators converged near the compounds.
A security alert issued on March 1 warned of sustained demonstrations outside the consulates in Lahore and Karachi, as well as the potential for protests near the Islamabad embassy and the Peshawar consulate. U.S. personnel were directed to restrict their movements, while American citizens were urged to remain vigilant, avoid large gatherings, monitor local media, and ensure their registration with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program remains current.
The streets have borne the brunt of public fury. In Karachi, crowds amassed outside the consulate, where witnesses spoke of gunfire piercing the tense air. In Lahore, hundreds rallied, and clashes erupted as law enforcement officers deployed tear gas to disperse protesters. In Islamabad, demonstrators attempted to march toward the heavily fortified embassy, only to be met with roadblocks and an imposing security presence.
The unrest has proven deadly: 10 fatalities were reported outside the Karachi consulate, 11 in Skardu, and two in Islamabad. In response, authorities in Punjab and the federal capital invoked Section 144, prohibiting public gatherings and rallies, while key roads near the Karachi consulate remained sealed for a second consecutive day.
Amid the turbulence, the US Embassy underscored that normal operations would resume only once stability returns. Until then, it has urged American citizens in Pakistan to tread cautiously, as a nation grapples with grief, anger, and a volatile political moment reverberating far beyond its borders.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines