US missions suspend operations as deadly protests surge in Pakistan

In the shadow of surging unrest sweeping across Pakistan, diplomatic corridors have fallen silent. Following the reported assassination of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US–Israeli strike, protests have erupted nationwide, casting a pall of uncertainty over the region and prompting the United States to shutter its diplomatic missions.

The US Embassy in Islamabad, along with its consulates in Lahore and Karachi, announced a temporary suspension of operations, cancelling all visa appointments through Friday, 6 March. In a message posted on X, the embassy cited the deteriorating security environment, as authorities struggle to contain a wave of violence that has already claimed at least 23 lives across the country.

Adding to the diplomatic lockdown, the US consulate general in Peshawar also halted operations amid mounting protests near its premises, according to a report by The Express Tribune. Earlier cancellations affected all visa and American Citizen Services appointments scheduled for 2 March at the Islamabad embassy and the Karachi and Lahore consulates, after demonstrators converged near the compounds.