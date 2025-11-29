US pauses Afghan visa issuance, halts asylum decisions after deadly DC attack
Decision comes after Afghan national Rahmanaullah Lakanwal is identified as the prime suspect in the Washington DC US National Guard attack
The United States has announced sweeping new immigration restrictions after a deadly shooting in Washington, DC, prompted the Trump administration to suspend visa issuance for all individuals travelling on Afghan passports and pause asylum decisions indefinitely.
Al Jazeera reported that the State Department said on Friday that visas for Afghan passport holders had been “immediately” halted to safeguard public safety. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the move on X, underscoring that national security was the administration’s highest priority.
The decision came hours after authorities identified Afghan national Rahmanaullah Lakanwal as the prime suspect in the killing of West Virginia National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and the critical wounding of 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe.
Lakanwal allegedly ambushed the two National Guard members during a routine patrol near the White House on Wednesday. Beckstrom died of her injuries on Thursday, while Wolfe remains in critical condition. Prosecutors have upgraded the charges against Lakanwal to first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.
US officials also confirmed that Lakanwal previously worked for the CIA in Afghanistan before entering the United States under “Operation Allies Welcome”, a Biden-era programme created after the 2021 withdrawal of US and allied forces.
In parallel with the visa suspension, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has paused all asylum decisions. USCIS director Joseph Edlow said the halt was necessary until authorities could ensure that every applicant undergoes the “maximum degree” of security vetting.
He added that he had already ordered a full re-examination of all green card applications from “countries of concern”, following President Trump’s directive.
The administration’s actions mark a sharp escalation in its tightening of immigration policy since Trump’s return to the White House in January. The president described the DC shooting as a “terrorist attack” and has since intensified criticism of immigration measures introduced under former President Joe Biden, particularly fast-track entry programmes for Afghan nationals.
On Thursday, Trump used his Truth Social platform to call for a review of all green card applications from 19 unspecified “countries of concern” and announced plans to suspend immigration from what he termed “all Third World countries”.
He also vowed to remove non-citizens who are “not a net asset” or “incompatible with Western civilisation”, including those who he believes undermine domestic order.
The administration has already taken significant steps to restrict entry into the country. In October, Trump set the refugee cap for 2026 at 7,500—the lowest level since 1980. The latest measures signal an even more hardline turn in the government’s approach, with wide-ranging implications for asylum seekers, visa applicants and long-term residents currently under review.
