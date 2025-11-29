US pauses Afghan visa issuance, halts asylum decisions after deadly DC attack

The United States has announced sweeping new immigration restrictions after a deadly shooting in Washington, DC, prompted the Trump administration to suspend visa issuance for all individuals travelling on Afghan passports and pause asylum decisions indefinitely.

Al Jazeera reported that the State Department said on Friday that visas for Afghan passport holders had been “immediately” halted to safeguard public safety. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the move on X, underscoring that national security was the administration’s highest priority.

The decision came hours after authorities identified Afghan national Rahmanaullah Lakanwal as the prime suspect in the killing of West Virginia National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and the critical wounding of 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe.

Lakanwal allegedly ambushed the two National Guard members during a routine patrol near the White House on Wednesday. Beckstrom died of her injuries on Thursday, while Wolfe remains in critical condition. Prosecutors have upgraded the charges against Lakanwal to first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.

US officials also confirmed that Lakanwal previously worked for the CIA in Afghanistan before entering the United States under “Operation Allies Welcome”, a Biden-era programme created after the 2021 withdrawal of US and allied forces.