The United States has swept aside 85,000 visas across categories in 2025, a senior state department official revealed, casting the move as part of a broadened campaign to safeguard American communities and uphold the country’s public-safety standards.

“We’ve revoked 85,000 visas of all categories — including more than 8,000 belonging to students — more than double last year’s number,” the official said. The reasons, they noted, were as troubling as they were clear: DUIs, assaults, and theft, offences that together made up nearly half of all revocations.

“These are individuals who pose a direct threat to the safety of our communities, and we do not want them in our country,” the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The administration’s approach, the official stressed, is guided by an uncompromising vigilance, with particular scrutiny reserved for applicants from high-risk regions. On Afghanistan, the official pointed to persistent security concerns following the 2021 withdrawal: “This administration has always been mindful of the security environment there and of ensuring that we can properly vet and validate that visa applicants will not be a threat.”