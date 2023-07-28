Unrest in France: Understanding culture can heal wounds

It was only the spark that caused the powder keg to explode. After a police officer fatally shot 17-year-old Nahel M during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre at the end of June, violent riots broke out between young people and the police all over the country.

For nights on end, cars, garbage cans and town halls burned. The fires have since been put out and the country wants to quickly rebuild what was destroyed. But the wounds run deep among those who expressed their anger.

In order for them to heal, the state must carry out fundamental reforms, say culture workers, who also believe cultural offerings could at least provide some relief.

Abdelwaheb Sefsaf also feels these wounds. The 53-year-old has been director of the theater in Sartrouville and [the department of] Yvelines, 10 kilometers north of Nanterre, since the beginning of the year. He is the son of an Algerian couple who moved to a socially deprived neighborhood near Saint-Etienne in southeastern France in 1948, when Algeria was still seeking independence after over 100 years of French occupation.