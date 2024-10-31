UNRWA ban would have severe humanitarian consequences: Security Council

The Security Council has said that the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) "remains the backbone of all humanitarian response in Gaza" and no organisation can replace its role, warning that any interruption or suspension of its work would have severe humanitarian consequences for Palestinian refugees and implications for the region.

The Israeli parliament passed on Monday two legislations to prohibit UNRWA from operating in the country, and ban Israeli authorities from any contact with the agency.

In a press statement on Wednesday, the members of the Security Council emphasised the vital role of UNRWA in providing life-saving humanitarian assistance to Palestinian refugees through essential education, health, relief and social services programmes and emergency assistance in the occupied Palestinian territory, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

They underscored that UNRWA "remains the backbone of all humanitarian response in Gaza", and affirmed that no organisation can replace or substitute its capacity and mandate to serve Palestinian refugees and civilians in urgent need of life-saving humanitarian assistance, Xinhua news agency reported.