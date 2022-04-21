UNSC condemns terrorist attack against school, education centre in Afghanistan

They expressed grave concern about the significant implications of attacks against schools on the safety of students and their ability to enjoy their right to education, the statement said.



"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard," the statement said.