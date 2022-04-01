UNSC endorses reconfiguration of AU mission in Somalia

The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution to endorse the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council's decision to reconfigure the AU peacekeeping mission in Somalia into the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia.



The resolution, which won the unanimous support of the 15-member council, authorises, for an initial period of 12 months, the AU member states to take all necessary measures to reduce the threat posed by Al-Shabaab, to support the capacity-building of the integrated Somali security and police forces, to conduct a phased handover of security responsibilities to Somalia, and to support peace and reconciliation efforts in the country, reports Xinhua news agency.