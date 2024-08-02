UNSC to discuss reform for the first time, says council president

For the first time, the UN Security Council will discuss reforming itself with the aim of building momentum for the long-stalled reform process, council president Michael Imran Kanu has said.

Although the negotiations for reform are taking place in the General Assembly, bringing the matter to the Council is "really to elevate the discussion" and get support for rectifying historical injustices, Sierra Leone's Permanent Representative Kanu told reporters on Thursday after his country took over the Council's rotating presidency for this month.

"In the process to get reform, we need all of the permanent five members to agree" to it ultimately, he noted. Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Wonie Bio will preside over the high-level meeting, an "unprecedented" event, on 12 August, Kanu said.

The Council will also hold a meeting next Thursday on threats to international peace and security from terrorists, he said. Focusing on Africa, which is the largest group at the UN with 54 members, he said that the country was dealt a "historical injustice" by being denied permanent membership of the Council.

Most of the peacekeeping operations that the Council mandates are also in Africa.

The permanent members have expressed support for Africa getting permanent seats to "specifically rectify this injustice" and he expected a "clear declaration of support for the rectification of historical injustice", he said.