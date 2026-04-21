US labour secretary Chavez-DeRemer steps down from Trump administration

White House communications director Steven Cheung said Chavez-DeRemer would be moving to a position in the private sector. In a brief statement issued after the announcement, she described her tenure as “an honour and a privilege”.

Deputy labour secretary Keith Sonderling will assume the role of acting secretary with immediate effect.

Her exit comes amid a period of turbulence within the administration, following a series of recent changes at senior level. Earlier this month, attorney general Pam Bondi was dismissed, while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was replaced in March.

Chavez-DeRemer had also faced mounting scrutiny in recent weeks, with several media outlets reporting that her conduct was under review by the department’s internal watchdog. However, officials have not publicly confirmed whether any formal investigation is under way. The Labour Department’s inspector general declined to comment, and no details of any findings have been released.