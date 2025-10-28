US air travel disrupted as government shutdown deepens
Roughly 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers are currently working without pay
More than 4,000 flights across the United States were delayed on Monday, 27 October, with a further 118 cancellations, as the ongoing 27-day federal government shutdown continues to severely affect the nation’s air travel network.
The disruptions stem from growing staff shortages among essential aviation personnel, including air traffic controllers and airport security officers. According to flight-tracking service FlightAware, more than 8,700 flights were delayed on Sunday alone as the shortage of critical workers worsened.
Roughly 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers are currently working without pay, leading to mounting operational strain across airports and control towers nationwide.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) attributed Monday’s delays to staffing issues, particularly affecting flights in the Southeast and at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. At Los Angeles International Airport, a ground delay programme was implemented, causing aircraft to remain on the tarmac for an average of 25 minutes.
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy acknowledged the growing hardship faced by aviation workers. Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, he said, “They got their notice on Thursday and Friday. They get a notice of what they are going to be paid on Tuesday. And they got a big fat no paycheck coming on Tuesday.”
Describing the pressure on air traffic controllers, Duffy added, “These are people who often live pay cheque to pay cheque. They are worried about petrol for their cars, about childcare — the stress is visible.”
The Department of Transportation has warned that while flights continue to operate, delays and cancellations are likely to persist as long as the shutdown continues. Airlines have urged passengers to monitor their flight status closely and prepare for longer wait times at airports.
Aviation experts cautioned that even after the government reopens, it could take considerable time to restore normal operations, with backlogs and staffing challenges expected to linger.
Major airport hubs across the country are bracing for ongoing disruption as the political deadlock in Washington shows no sign of abating.
With IANS inputs