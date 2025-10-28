US air travel disrupted as government shutdown deepens

More than 4,000 flights across the United States were delayed on Monday, 27 October, with a further 118 cancellations, as the ongoing 27-day federal government shutdown continues to severely affect the nation’s air travel network.

The disruptions stem from growing staff shortages among essential aviation personnel, including air traffic controllers and airport security officers. According to flight-tracking service FlightAware, more than 8,700 flights were delayed on Sunday alone as the shortage of critical workers worsened.

Roughly 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers are currently working without pay, leading to mounting operational strain across airports and control towers nationwide.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) attributed Monday’s delays to staffing issues, particularly affecting flights in the Southeast and at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. At Los Angeles International Airport, a ground delay programme was implemented, causing aircraft to remain on the tarmac for an average of 25 minutes.