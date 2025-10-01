Who gets paid during US government shutdown — key facts explained

The United States federal government officially shut down on Monday after Congress failed to pass a funding bill before the 1 October deadline, triggering widespread disruption across federal agencies and raising questions over pay for hundreds of thousands of workers.

According to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office, around 750,000 federal workers are now facing unpaid leave or working without pay during the shutdown. The total cost of their daily compensation is projected to be $400 million, underscoring the vast scale of the disruption.

During a government shutdown, federal employees fall into two broad categories: furloughed workers, who are prohibited from working and do not receive pay during the shutdown, and essential workers, who are required to report to work but are not paid immediately.

“During a US government shutdown, federal employees from shutdown agencies are either furloughed (prohibited from work and unpaid) or required to work without pay if their roles are deemed essential to public safety,” explained Representative Ami Bera.

However, under the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019, these employees are legally entitled to retroactive pay once the shutdown ends. “Congress has traditionally approved ‘retroactive payment for these employees’ once the government reopens… This means that those working during the government shutdown will receive payments after the government reopens — even for the time period they worked during the shutdown,” Bera added.

The timing of pay, however, will depend on the length of the shutdown and when the next scheduled payday falls.