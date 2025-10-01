US heads for shutdown as Senate Democrats block funding bill

The United States is heading for its first government shutdown in nearly seven years after Senate Democrats voted down a Republican bill to keep federal funding flowing, insisting President Donald Trump must compromise on health care provisions.

In a 55–45 vote late on Tuesday, Democrats defeated legislation that would have extended funding for seven weeks. The bill fell short of the 60 votes required to overcome a filibuster. Democrats demanded an immediate extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, which are due to expire at the end of the year, as well as a reversal of recent Medicaid cuts.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of trying to “bully” Democrats into submission. “Otherwise, it’s the Republicans who will be driving us straight towards a shutdown tonight at midnight. The American people will blame them,” he said.

The White House Office of Management and Budget instructed agencies to begin “orderly shutdown” procedures, which could see up to 750,000 federal employees furloughed each day. Many workers may not just be sent home without pay but face permanent job losses, according to warnings from the administration.

Trump digs in

President Trump has said he will not accept changes to what Republicans call a “clean” spending bill. Threatening Democrats with consequences, he said a shutdown could mean “cutting vast numbers of people out, cutting things that they like, cutting programmes that they like.”

Republicans hold a 53–47 Senate majority but needed at least eight Democrats to break ranks after Senator Rand Paul voted against the bill. Three lawmakers – Democrats John Fetterman and Catherine Cortez Masto, and independent Angus King – sided with Republicans in support of the measure. King warned that refusing to compromise could cause “permanent damage”.

Republican leader John Thune predicted Democratic resistance would weaken once the effects of a shutdown were felt. “We can reopen it tomorrow if enough Democrats come around,” he said.