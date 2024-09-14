US announces fresh sanctions on Russian state media

The US state department on Friday, 13 September announced fresh sanctions on Russian state media, accusing a Kremlin news outlet of working for the Russian military and running fundraising campaigns to pay for sniper rifles, body armour and other equipment for soldiers fighting in Ukraine, an official statement said.

While the outlet, RT, has previously been sanctioned for its work to spread Kremlin propaganda and disinformation, the new allegations suggest its role goes far beyond influence operations.

Instead, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said RT is a key part of Russia's war machine and its efforts to undermine its democratic adversaries.

"RT wants its new covert intelligence capabilities, like its longstanding propaganda disinformation efforts, to remain hidden," Blinken told reporters. "Our most powerful antidote to Russia's lies is the truth. It's shining a bright light on what the Kremlin is trying to do under the cover of darkness."

RT has also created websites posing as legitimate news sites to spread disinformation and propaganda in Europe, Africa, South America and elsewhere, officials said. They say the outlet has also expanded its use of cyber operations with a new unit with ties to Russian intelligence created last year.

The sanctions announced on Friday target RT's parent organisation TV-Novosti as well as a related state media group called Rossiya Segodnya and its general director Dmitry Kiselyov.

A third organisation and its leader, Nelli Parutenko, were also sanctioned for allegedly running a vote-buying scheme in Moldova designed to help Moscow's preferred candidates in an upcoming election.