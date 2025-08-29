US approves $825m missile sale to Ukraine as Russian strikes kill 21 in Kyiv

The United States has authorised an $825 million arms package for Ukraine, including long-range missiles and advanced navigation systems, even as peace efforts falter and Russia unleashed one of its deadliest assaults on Kyiv in months.

The State Department confirmed on Thursday (28 August) that it had notified Congress of the proposed deal, which includes 3,350 extended-range attack munition (ERAM) missiles, the same number of GPS units, as well as spares, accessories, training and technical support. Financing will be drawn from NATO partners Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway, in addition to American foreign military aid.

“This sale underpins US foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening a partner committed to political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the department said. The announcement came weeks after President Donald Trump met Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska to press for a ceasefire, with little sign of progress.

The US has already approved two separate sales to Kyiv in July – one worth $322m to bolster air defences and provide armoured combat vehicles, and another valued at $330m for air defence systems and the upkeep of artillery units.

Deadly Strikes on Kyiv

Hours before Washington unveiled the deal, Russia launched a large-scale air assault on the Ukrainian capital, killing at least 21 people and wounding 48. Among the dead were four children aged between two and 17, local authorities confirmed.

Kyiv’s city administration chief, Tymur Tkachenko, said 33 locations across all 10 districts were hit by missiles or falling debris, shattering thousands of windows and damaging nearly 100 buildings, including a central shopping mall. Rescue operations continued late into the evening, with more casualties feared under the rubble.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia deployed 598 drones and decoys, alongside 31 missiles of various types. It marked one of the rare occasions Russian firepower had struck the heart of Kyiv since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.