US approves $825m missile sale to Ukraine as Russian strikes kill 21 in Kyiv
The deal includes 3,350 extended-range attack munition (ERAM) missiles, the same number of GPS units, as well as spares, accessories, training and technical support
The United States has authorised an $825 million arms package for Ukraine, including long-range missiles and advanced navigation systems, even as peace efforts falter and Russia unleashed one of its deadliest assaults on Kyiv in months.
The State Department confirmed on Thursday (28 August) that it had notified Congress of the proposed deal, which includes 3,350 extended-range attack munition (ERAM) missiles, the same number of GPS units, as well as spares, accessories, training and technical support. Financing will be drawn from NATO partners Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway, in addition to American foreign military aid.
“This sale underpins US foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening a partner committed to political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the department said. The announcement came weeks after President Donald Trump met Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska to press for a ceasefire, with little sign of progress.
The US has already approved two separate sales to Kyiv in July – one worth $322m to bolster air defences and provide armoured combat vehicles, and another valued at $330m for air defence systems and the upkeep of artillery units.
Deadly Strikes on Kyiv
Hours before Washington unveiled the deal, Russia launched a large-scale air assault on the Ukrainian capital, killing at least 21 people and wounding 48. Among the dead were four children aged between two and 17, local authorities confirmed.
Kyiv’s city administration chief, Tymur Tkachenko, said 33 locations across all 10 districts were hit by missiles or falling debris, shattering thousands of windows and damaging nearly 100 buildings, including a central shopping mall. Rescue operations continued late into the evening, with more casualties feared under the rubble.
Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia deployed 598 drones and decoys, alongside 31 missiles of various types. It marked one of the rare occasions Russian firepower had struck the heart of Kyiv since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.
Diplomatic Fallout
The strikes damaged European Union diplomatic premises and severely hit the British Council’s Kyiv office. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said two blasts landed within 50 metres of the EU Mission to Ukraine. “No diplomatic mission should ever be a target,” she said, summoning Russia’s envoy in Brussels.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer accused President Putin of “sabotaging” peace hopes with “senseless” strikes. London also summoned Moscow’s ambassador, while the British Council confirmed its offices were closed after being left in ruins.
UN Security Council members Britain, France, Slovenia, Denmark and Greece requested an emergency session on Friday to address the escalating situation. Two senior Ukrainian envoys are also expected in Washington for consultations with the Trump administration.
Peace Talks Stalled
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia’s “choice of ballistics over negotiation” and urged stronger US sanctions against Moscow if Putin continues to resist serious talks.
Trump, meanwhile, expressed frustration at the lack of progress, warning he would decide “next steps within two weeks” if direct talks between Putin and Zelenskyy are not scheduled. His press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president was “not surprised” by Thursday’s air assault, despite his efforts to broker a settlement.
Western officials believe Russia is deliberately delaying diplomacy while pressing deeper into Ukrainian territory. Ukrainian commanders admitted this week that Russian forces had seized ground in an eighth region since the conflict’s escalation.
Moscow’s Justification
Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed Thursday’s strikes targeted Ukraine’s “military-industrial complex”, including air bases and defence companies, with long-range weapons such as Kinzhal missiles. “All designated targets were destroyed,” it said.
The ministry further reported downing 102 Ukrainian drones overnight, mainly in the southwest. Local authorities confirmed fires at two Russian oil refineries in the Krasnodar and Samara regions after separate drone attacks.
With agency Inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines