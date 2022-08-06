US-based gurdwaras seek improvement in security funding

Ten years after a white supremacist gunned down six Sikh worshippers at a gurdwara in the US state of Wisconsin, the White House is calling for a sharp increase in funding for a federal programme that provides security grants for houses of worship.



But a Sikh-American advocacy group has said that many gurdwaras have not been able to take advantage of the six-year-old funding programme because of a complicated application process and tight deadlines, VOA reported.



"Too many gurdwaras are not getting funding, and that's a real challenge," said Sim Singh Attariwala, senior policy and advocacy manager for the Sikh Coalition in Washington.



"We do think that more needs to be done to ensure that houses of worship across the nation are able to take advantage of some of the federal resources that would provide additional funding, which would then be used to harden security (and) to improve training," Attariwala said.