US Representative killed in car crash

Jackie Walorski, a US Representative from Indiana, and her two aides were killed in a car crash when the vehicle they were in was struck by another, according to the Elkhart County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office.



The statement said the crash on Wednesday is still under investigation, but a northbound car with one occupant crossed the centre line and collided with the vehicle containing Walorski and two others, reports dpa news agency.



The driver of the northbound car was also killed, according to the sheriff's statement.



Walorski, 58, is the third member of the House Republican conference to die this year, after representatives Don Young, Alaska, and Jim Hagedorn, Minnesota.



A spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosisaid she had ordered flags to fly at half staff at the Capitol to mark Walorski's passing.