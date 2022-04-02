US begins probe into Amazon over 6 workers' death at warehouse

During the tornado strikes in Edwardsville, Illinois, on December 10 and 11, 2021, six workers died after supervisors at the Amazon facility reportedly threatened employees and contractors with termination if they left work and sought safety during the dangerous storm.



"As one of our country's largest and most profitable corporations, it is imperative that Amazon protect workers' safety and refrain from practices that could put them in danger," read the letter.