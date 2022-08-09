US bill to fight climate change will encourage action from other major emitters: Experts

The US Senate passing a major legislation that commits USD 369 billion to clean energy transition will help put the country's economy on track to cut emissions by 40 per cent or more and enable President Joe Biden to encourage action from other major emitters, experts have said.

The Bill could create nine million good jobs in the US over the next decade, they said.



The Inflation Reduction Act, passed by the US Senate on Sunday, will likely be voted on in the House this week, where Democrats have a strong majority. Thereafter, it will be signed into a law by President Biden.