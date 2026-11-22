Iran called the US economic blockade an act of war and vowed to break it

Tehran remains open to diplomacy through Qatar and Oman, but says Washington must meet its conditions

Iran dismissed US weapons allegations and insisted its enriched uranium remain inside the country

Iran has described the US economic blockade imposed on the country as an act of war, warning that Tehran will take all necessary measures to break it, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday, according to local media reports.

Speaking to reporters, Gharibabadi said Iran would not tolerate economic pressure being used as a tool to force political concessions, stressing that Tehran would respond to the blockade through appropriate measures.

He noted that Iran remained engaged with regional mediators, including Qatar, to explore the possibility of reviving diplomatic efforts through both face-to-face meetings and virtual discussions.

Confirming recent diplomatic contacts, Gharibabadi said a Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday night and held around two hours of discussions with Iranian officials before returning. He thanked Qatar for its diplomatic initiatives and its role in maintaining communication channels between the parties, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported.