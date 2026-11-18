Hirono questioned that assessment, pointing out that the deployment of significant American naval assets to the West Asia was diverting ships, personnel and operational attention away from the Indo-Pacific, a region considered central to US security interests.

She said the conflict had already cost tens of billions of dollars and resulted in the depletion of critical munitions, delays in maintenance schedules and prolonged deployments for American sailors.

The senator also expressed concern that extended operations were placing additional pressure on naval personnel and their families, while raising questions about whether the administration's plans to expand the US fleet were being supported by adequate investment in shipbuilding and maintenance infrastructure.

Hirono argued that building additional warships would not address the Navy's long-term challenges unless sufficient resources were allocated to shipyards responsible for maintaining and repairing vessels. Longer deployments, she added, would further increase maintenance requirements once ships returned from operational assignments.

Responding to the concerns, Cao praised shipyard workers in Hawaii and acknowledged the workforce shortages affecting naval maintenance facilities. He said some workers had been temporarily reassigned to other shipyards to help address staffing requirements.

Despite admitting that the conflict was stretching naval resources, Cao maintained that the US military's coordinated operations across naval, ground, air and cyber domains had demonstrated capabilities that could influence China's strategic calculations.

Hirono, however, disputed his assessment, arguing that Beijing continued to remain active in the Indo-Pacific even as Washington directed substantial military resources towards the West Asia.

Cao countered that measuring military strength solely through the number of ships and aircraft overlooked the capabilities and professionalism of American service personnel. He highlighted the responsibilities handled by young enlisted sailors, including operating aircraft carriers and conducting complex aircraft launch operations.

When asked whether he had discussed the war's impact on naval readiness with President Donald Trump and the defence secretary, Cao said he had presented the Navy's requirements and outlined various options, mitigation measures and contingency plans to address the challenges.